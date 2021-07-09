COOLinary New Orleans Restaurant Campaign Starts Next Week   

Site Staff,
F3eceb08261bc257c55dcf065b989c7383383f07b6053f36c39fbba0cdff9992

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans & Company is re-launching its COOLinary New Orleans summer restaurant campaign from July 14 to Sept. 5 with some new twists. Unlike previous years, the campaign has opened participation to include delivery and take-out options, as well as counter service restaurants.  

The 17th annual COOLinary New Orleans (July 14 – September 5) returns earlier this summer in an updated format, offering special two- and three-course lunch menus for $25 or less and three-course dinner and brunch menus for $45 or less at restaurants* including: 

A Tavola 

Andrea’s Restaurant 

Anna’s 

Antoine’s Restaurant 

Apolline 

Arnaud’s Restaurant 

Boucherie 

Bourbon House 

Brasa Churrasqueria 

Brennan’s 

Brigtsen’s 

Brown Butter 

Bywater American Bistro 

Cafe Degas 

Cavan 

Charlie’s Steak House 

Clesi’s Restaurant & Catering 

Commander’s Palace 

Copper Vine 

Costera 

Crescent City Brewhouse 

Criollo Restaurant 

Dat Dog (Frenchmen) 

 Dat Dog (Freret) 

Dat Dog (Magazine) 

Del Fuego Taqueria 

Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse 

Domenica Restaurant 

Evangeline 

Fogo de Chão – New Orleans  

Gabrielle Restaurant 

Galatoire’s Restaurant 

GW Fins 

Josephine Estelle 

Luke Restaurant 

MeMe’s Bar & Grille 

Meril  

Muriel’s Jackson Square 

Napoleon House 

Palace Café 

Palm & Pine 

Poke Loa (CBD) 

Poke Loa (Harahan) 

Poke Loa (Mandeville) 

Poke Loa (Metairie) 

Poke Loa (Uptown) 

 Ralph’s on the Park 

Red Fish Grill 

Reginelli’s Pizzeria 

Rib Room 

Riccobono’s Peppermill  

Sala NOLA 

Seaworthy 

Shaya 

Silk Road  

Sylvain 

Tableau 

The Bower 

The Commissary  

The Court of Two Sisters 

The Elysian Bar  

The Franklin 

The Pelican Club 

Tommy’s Cuisine 

Tony Mandina’s Restaurant 

Toups’ Meatery 

Trenasse 

Tujague’s Restaurant 

“A perennial favorite, COOLinary New Orleans appeals to locals and visitors alike,” said Stephen Perry, president and CEO of New Orleans & Company.  “We are hopeful that this campaign will provide much-needed support to our restaurant community as it continues to recover from the pandemic. The campaign showcases inventive menus created by award-winning chefs, highlighting the authentic cuisine of New Orleans at a great value.” 

Visit www.COOLinaryNewOrleans.com for menus and more information. 

New Orleans & Company is a nationally accredited, 1,100-member destination marketing organization and the largest and most successful private economic development corporation in Louisiana. New Orleans & Company and its members and partners influence thousands of decision-makers and millions of visitors to choose New Orleans through direct sales, marketing, public relations, branding, visitor services and local advocacy initiatives at our New Orleans headquarters. Consistently recognized as one of the top five destination marketing organizations in the country, New Orleans & Company celebrates its 61st anniversary in 2021. For more information, please visit NewOrleans.com/about.  

*Participating restaurants must be members of New Orleans & Company. Non-members can become a member at no cost, and participate in COOLinary New Orleans and many other member benefits. For details, please contact membership@neworleans.com 

 

Categories: Dining/Entertainment, Festivals, Food, Hospitality, Today’s Business News

Related Posts