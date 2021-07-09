COOLinary New Orleans Restaurant Campaign Starts Next Week

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans & Company is re-launching its COOLinary New Orleans summer restaurant campaign from July 14 to Sept. 5 with some new twists. Unlike previous years, the campaign has opened participation to include delivery and take-out options, as well as counter service restaurants.

The 17th annual COOLinary New Orleans (July 14 – September 5) returns earlier this summer in an updated format, offering special two- and three-course lunch menus for $25 or less and three-course dinner and brunch menus for $45 or less at restaurants* including:

A Tavola Andrea’s Restaurant Anna’s Antoine’s Restaurant Apolline Arnaud’s Restaurant Boucherie Bourbon House Brasa Churrasqueria Brennan’s Brigtsen’s Brown Butter Bywater American Bistro Cafe Degas Cavan Charlie’s Steak House Clesi’s Restaurant & Catering Commander’s Palace Copper Vine Costera Crescent City Brewhouse Criollo Restaurant Dat Dog (Frenchmen) Dat Dog (Freret) Dat Dog (Magazine) Del Fuego Taqueria Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse Domenica Restaurant Evangeline Fogo de Chão – New Orleans Gabrielle Restaurant Galatoire’s Restaurant GW Fins Josephine Estelle Luke Restaurant MeMe’s Bar & Grille Meril Muriel’s Jackson Square Napoleon House Palace Café Palm & Pine Poke Loa (CBD) Poke Loa (Harahan) Poke Loa (Mandeville) Poke Loa (Metairie) Poke Loa (Uptown) Ralph’s on the Park Red Fish Grill Reginelli’s Pizzeria Rib Room Riccobono’s Peppermill Sala NOLA Seaworthy Shaya Silk Road Sylvain Tableau The Bower The Commissary The Court of Two Sisters The Elysian Bar The Franklin The Pelican Club Tommy’s Cuisine Tony Mandina’s Restaurant Toups’ Meatery Trenasse Tujague’s Restaurant

“A perennial favorite, COOLinary New Orleans appeals to locals and visitors alike,” said Stephen Perry, president and CEO of New Orleans & Company. “We are hopeful that this campaign will provide much-needed support to our restaurant community as it continues to recover from the pandemic. The campaign showcases inventive menus created by award-winning chefs, highlighting the authentic cuisine of New Orleans at a great value.”

Visit www.COOLinaryNewOrleans.com for menus and more information.

New Orleans & Company is a nationally accredited, 1,100-member destination marketing organization and the largest and most successful private economic development corporation in Louisiana. New Orleans & Company and its members and partners influence thousands of decision-makers and millions of visitors to choose New Orleans through direct sales, marketing, public relations, branding, visitor services and local advocacy initiatives at our New Orleans headquarters. Consistently recognized as one of the top five destination marketing organizations in the country, New Orleans & Company celebrates its 61st anniversary in 2021. For more information, please visit NewOrleans.com/about.

*Participating restaurants must be members of New Orleans & Company. Non-members can become a member at no cost, and participate in COOLinary New Orleans and many other member benefits. For details, please contact membership@neworleans.com