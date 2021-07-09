COOLinary New Orleans Restaurant Campaign Starts Next Week
NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans & Company is re-launching its COOLinary New Orleans summer restaurant campaign from July 14 to Sept. 5 with some new twists. Unlike previous years, the campaign has opened participation to include delivery and take-out options, as well as counter service restaurants.
The 17th annual COOLinary New Orleans (July 14 – September 5) returns earlier this summer in an updated format, offering special two- and three-course lunch menus for $25 or less and three-course dinner and brunch menus for $45 or less at restaurants* including:
|A Tavola
Andrea’s Restaurant
Anna’s
Antoine’s Restaurant
Apolline
Arnaud’s Restaurant
Boucherie
Bourbon House
Brasa Churrasqueria
Brennan’s
Brigtsen’s
Brown Butter
Bywater American Bistro
Cafe Degas
Cavan
Charlie’s Steak House
Clesi’s Restaurant & Catering
Commander’s Palace
Copper Vine
Costera
Crescent City Brewhouse
Criollo Restaurant
Dat Dog (Frenchmen)
|Dat Dog (Freret)
Dat Dog (Magazine)
Del Fuego Taqueria
Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse
Domenica Restaurant
Evangeline
Fogo de Chão – New Orleans
Gabrielle Restaurant
Galatoire’s Restaurant
GW Fins
Josephine Estelle
Luke Restaurant
MeMe’s Bar & Grille
Meril
Muriel’s Jackson Square
Napoleon House
Palace Café
Palm & Pine
Poke Loa (CBD)
Poke Loa (Harahan)
Poke Loa (Mandeville)
Poke Loa (Metairie)
Poke Loa (Uptown)
|Ralph’s on the Park
Red Fish Grill
Reginelli’s Pizzeria
Rib Room
Riccobono’s Peppermill
Sala NOLA
Seaworthy
Shaya
Silk Road
Sylvain
Tableau
The Bower
The Commissary
The Court of Two Sisters
The Elysian Bar
The Franklin
The Pelican Club
Tommy’s Cuisine
Tony Mandina’s Restaurant
Toups’ Meatery
Trenasse
Tujague’s Restaurant
“A perennial favorite, COOLinary New Orleans appeals to locals and visitors alike,” said Stephen Perry, president and CEO of New Orleans & Company. “We are hopeful that this campaign will provide much-needed support to our restaurant community as it continues to recover from the pandemic. The campaign showcases inventive menus created by award-winning chefs, highlighting the authentic cuisine of New Orleans at a great value.”
Visit www.COOLinaryNewOrleans.com for menus and more information.
New Orleans & Company is a nationally accredited, 1,100-member destination marketing organization and the largest and most successful private economic development corporation in Louisiana. New Orleans & Company and its members and partners influence thousands of decision-makers and millions of visitors to choose New Orleans through direct sales, marketing, public relations, branding, visitor services and local advocacy initiatives at our New Orleans headquarters. Consistently recognized as one of the top five destination marketing organizations in the country, New Orleans & Company celebrates its 61st anniversary in 2021. For more information, please visit NewOrleans.com/about.
*Participating restaurants must be members of New Orleans & Company. Non-members can become a member at no cost, and participate in COOLinary New Orleans and many other member benefits. For details, please contact membership@neworleans.com