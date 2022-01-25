Cooking School Debuts at Southern Food & Beverage Museum

Chef Dwynesha "Dee" Lavigne

NEW ORLEANS — The Southern Food & Beverage Museum has announced the recent opening of Deelightful Roux School of Cooking led by Dwynesha Lavigne, who will offer classes on Creole and Cajun cuisine on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Each class includes a hands-on cooking lesson, as well as a three-course lunch, admission to the museum and a curator-led private tour of the museum. Cajun classes showcase maque choux with tasso; Cajun gumbo with dark roux, andouille, chicken and Louisiana long-grain rice; and a Cajun, cane-syrup version of the classic dessert bananas Foster.

Creole classes feature fresh tomato salad with Creole remoulade sauce; Creole jambalaya with chicken, sausage and vine-ripened tomatoes; traditional bananas Foster with vanilla ice cream; and French bread with butter. Luzianne iced tea is complimentary in all classes. Beer and wine are available for purchase.

The price to register is $85 for SoFAB members and $100 for non-members. Hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Classes are capped at 10 people.

The Southern Food & Beverage Museum is located at 1504 Oretha C. Haley Boulevard. For additional information, visit https://southernfood.org/cooking-classes.