Cook-Off for the Coast Goes Virtual

Cook-Off for the Coast raises awareness of coastal restoration.

NEW ORLEANS — The first virtual iteration of Cook-Off for the Coast – a project of Restore the Mississippi River Delta, Vanishing Paradise, the Meraux Foundation, the Saint Bernard Parish Coastal Division, St. Bernard Parish Tourism and the Southern Food & Beverage Museum – is scheduled for noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24. The event, now in its fourth year, celebrates the bounty of southeast Louisiana and raises awareness of coastal restoration.

Highlights of this year’s Cook-Off include cooking demonstrations with chef Isaac Toups and riverboat pilot Jared Austin; recipe and artwork competitions; a virtual coastal flyover; and a performance by Michot’s Melody Makers with special guest Leyla McCalla and much more.

“While this year’s event will look a little different, it still provides the community with a one-of-a-kind experience and an opportunity to learn about coastal restoration,” said Samantha Carter, outreach manager for the National Wildlife Federation. “Plus, we will celebrate Louisiana’s coastal bounty and beauty, giving individuals a chance to show off their creative and culinary skills as they highlight the species and ingredients that depend on healthy coastal habitat to survive.”

Cook-Off for the Coast is a regional annual event held to raise awareness about Louisiana’s land loss crisis, the urgent need for coastal restoration and the importance of funding coastal restoration projects. Since the 1930s, Louisiana has lost about 1,900 square miles of land into open water and the coastline continues to disappear at a rate of one football field every 100 minutes. To reduce land loss and protect communities, Cook-Off for the Coast supports funding for local restoration projects while providing educational and engagement opportunities for large-scale restoration, coastal protection and community resilience measures.

