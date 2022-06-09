Convention Center Unveils New Logo

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center has unveiled a new logo, which a spokesperson describes as a “fresh, modern look to reflect a vibrant future filled with excitement and growth.” The logo aligns with the facility’s new “Built to Host” marketing message.

“This is a new design for a new era,” said Convention Center President Michael J. Sawaya in a press release. “The city is bouncing back, and we are thrilled to host conventions and other events that are already having a positive impact on local businesses.”

The new logo, designed by Eric LeBlanc, includes a stylized depiction of a sculpture from the convention center’s plaza entrance flanked by the peaks of the Crescent City Connection bridge.

The center said it has produced $90 billion in economic impact since its 1985 opening, including $5.7 billion in new tax revenue for state and local governments. It is in the midst of an extensive physical transformation that includes sustainability upgrades, interior and exterior modernizations, and plans to develop 39 acres of adjacent riverfront property. These projects are all part of a $557 million Capital Improvement Plan.

Click here for more details: https://mccno.com/new-logo-faq/.