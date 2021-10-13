Convention Center Touts 91% Vaccination Rate Among Employees

NEW ORLEANS – As the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center continues to welcome groups and visitors back to the city of New Orleans, the organization has now reached an employee vaccination rate of 91%. This includes 356 full-time employees and 32 part-time employees of NOENMCC.

“This is an impressive and exciting milestone for the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and its employees. I applaud their motivation in our fight against COVID-19 and efforts to bring our city back to its full potential,” said New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “The Convention Center is a huge economic driver for New Orleans, and I appreciate their commitment in recognizing the responsibility we all have to protect each other. I believe this is a huge step in the right direction for our tourism industry and for our city overall.”

The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center said it is committed to creating the safest event destination for all visitors and working environment for its employees. In March of 2021, as soon as the general public was eligible to receive vaccinations, the Convention Center created a series of video and email messages urging Convention Center employees to consider getting vaccinated. In one video message, Convention Center President Michael J. Sawaya and staff members were shown getting the vaccine on-site at the LCMC Mass Vaccination Center at the Convention Center, setting an example for employees to understand the critical role they play in the resumption of business.

“We are very thankful that so many of our employees understand that their role in getting vaccinated means getting us back to business and stimulating the local economy again. It is also what is expected of us by event organizers,” said Sawaya. “Having such a high vaccination rate allows us to welcome visitors and locals back to our facilities with a much greater peace of mind.”