Convention Center to Choose Developer for Riverfront Project

Photo from Facebook

NEW ORLEANS – The Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority will conduct a virtual public meeting at 2:45 p.m. Monday, March 22 to allow two development teams to present proposals and concepts for a 39-acre development along the New Orleans riverfront. The developer teams – one led by Paul Flower and the other by Louis Lauricella – were challenged to design a “mixed-use development that will lead to a vibrant neighborhood, serve as an economic driver for the State of Louisiana and City of New Orleans, and develop a compelling value proposition that will attract visitors and uses to the site.”

The meeting will also be livestreamed on Facebook.

The public is invited to submit comments to comments@mccno.com or via the submission box here. All comments will be acknowledged and the commenter will be identified. All comments will be maintained in the official record of the meeting.

Register in advance: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_T5lyNy9JTAq-XZb2pk0B0g