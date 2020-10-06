Convention Center Receives Certification from Food Waste Reduction Nonprofit

NEW ORLEANS – Centerplate, the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center’s food and beverage provider, was awarded a certification from the Food Recovery Network, verifying the effectiveness of the facility’s efforts in food waste reduction. The Food Recovery Network is a national nonprofit that works with colleges, convention centers and other large event centers around the country to fight hunger by donating food items to those in need that would otherwise go to waste.

Food donations from the events held at the Convention Center are coordinated by Centerplate and made to local partners, such as Bethel Colony. More than 64,000 pounds of food were donated to Bethel Colony in 2019, benefitting both their residents as well as other organizations in the community. An additional 52,000 pounds of food were donated by exhibitors to Second Harvest Food Bank. The Convention Center also helped turn 24,000 pounds of grease into bio-fuels.

“As people who make meals for a living, it is never fun to watch perfectly good food go into the trash. Our partnerships with the New Orleans community are critical in the incredibly important task of reducing our food waste,” says Jack Lyon, general manager of Centerplate at the convention center. “It is exciting to have received this verification from the Food Recovery Network, because it demonstrates and reinforces our commitment to helping our city and gives good food to those who need it most.”

“We are so very proud of our Food and Beverage Team, for achieving this high honor,” says Adam J. Straight, vice president of operations at the convention center. “They continue to raise the bar in service excellence while consistently being stewards to our great community.”

For a full overview of the facility’s sustainability program, visit https://www.mccno.com/sustainability/.