Convention Center Receives $8M in Federal Funding for Infrastructure

Photo courtesy of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The federal budget bill passed on March 11 includes $8 million for a gravity sanitary sewer and storm sewer project, which will improve the road infrastructure, drainage and sewer system for the planned mixed-use development upriver from the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The project is part of the civil work needed to set the stage for the development of the River District Neighborhood Development, on the 37-acre track owned by the Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority, the governing body for the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

“The River District Neighborhood will be transformative for the Convention Center, our neighbors in the Lower Garden District and our city overall. This project will advance the road, drainage and sewer improvements needed for this development to take shape,” said Jerry Reyes, authority president. “Having support from our state leaders was crucial in this process. We are grateful to Rep. Troy Carter for leading the way in supporting and pursuing this funding.”

The final budget included $14 million for two sewer and water management projects in New Orleans, including the $8 million for the New Gravity Sanitary Sewer and Storm Sewer Project. The other project totals $6 million for wastewater and stormwater improvements to be undertaken by the Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans.

To learn more about the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, visit mccno.com.

To learn more about the River District Neighborhood Development, visit riverdistrictnola.com/.