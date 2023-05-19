Convention Center Partners with ParkMobile

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – On May 18, the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center announced a new partnership with ParkMobile, provider of “smart parking” and mobility solutions in North America and part of the EasyPark Group. As a result of this new partnership, event attendees and guests to the Convention Center can now reserve and pay for parking before their visit via ParkMobile’s online parking reservations and digital payment platform. Users can also pay for parking onsite through the ParkMobile app.

ParkMobile claims approximately 45 million users across North America and nearly 600,000 users in Louisiana.

“Through introducing ParkMobile’s easy-to-use technology, each event will have a unique link to reserve and pay to park,” said Convention Center President Michael J. Sawaya. “Visitors are guaranteed a parking spot before they arrive on property. Our visitor experience is our top priority, and with the integration of the reservation and onsite digital payment service, our guest experience is even more seamless.”

More information about parking at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center can be found here.