Convention Center Gives Status Report on $557M Capital Improvement Plan

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center has released a status report on its $557 million, five-year capital improvement plan.

Elements of the project that have already been completed include a 7.5-acre pedestrian park, renovations to all 35 sets of the facility’s restrooms, installation of New Orleans neighborhood-themed charging stations and upgrades to LED exhibit hall lighting. Finished internal infrastructure projects include an informational technology overhaul and physical plant renovations that include four new chillers, two new cooling towers, six boilers and a new systems monitoring station. The center is projected to begin a $40 million roof replacement project in the third quarter of this year.

Other big ticket items that are part of the plan are still in the early phases of development. These include a wished-for third level with multi-purpose space, and renovations to the center’s 140 meeting rooms and public spaces.

In June 2021, the Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority selected AECOM Hunt/Broadmoor as its “construction manager at risk” for the final planning, development and construction of the major remaining upgrades. AECOM Hunt/Broadmoor is a joint venture between a global infrastructure consulting firm based in Dallas and a New Orleans-based construction company. Designs are coming from Populous — a global architectural design firm with headquarters in Kansas City, Mo. — and New Orleans-based architecture firm NANO.

“We are very pleased with the progress towards making the balance of our capital improvement plan come closer to reality. With the selection of AECOM Hunt/Broadmoor we have an incomparable team with the design firms of Populous and NANO,” said Convention Center President Michael J. Sawaya. “The renderings exemplify our vision for this project and put us on the right track to continue the transformative process of making the convention center a gathering place for all.”

“It is encouraging to see our vision coming to life,” said Exhibition Hall Authority President Jerry Reyes. “These improvements and enhanced amenities will be beneficial for visitors and residents alike and make New Orleans more competitive in the national event and meeting marketplace. The more meetings and events NOENMCC can host, the greater the economic impact we will be on the city and region.”

