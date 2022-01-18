Convention Center Exec Leslie Lotten Wins National Award

NEW ORLEANS – Leslie Lotten, assistant director of event services at the Morial Convention Center, was named one of the nation’s best up-and-coming professionals by Facilities and Destinations, a news source for professional planners of conventions, meetings, entertainment and special events.

This honor, voted on by members of the conventions and events industry, recognizes the “rising stars” on the supplier side of the meetings industry, ranging from event coordinators to sales managers to chefs. These individuals are integral to the various stages of any meeting, from booking to execution.

Lotten, who is entering her 36th year as a member of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center team, has won other industry awards. In 2018, she received the “Tourism Matters” award from New Orleans and Company, which is granted to select tourism industry professionals that have distinguished themselves through hard work, dedication and years of service.

Click here for more information about the F&D award.