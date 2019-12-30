Convention Center Boulevard Reopens

Photo courtesy the Morial Convention Center

NEW ORLEANS – The Morial Convention Center said that the entire new roadway of Convention Center Boulevard, from Poydras to Henderson Streets, has reopened in time for the new year after Entergy finished the installation of new power poles. Originally, the boulevard was scheduled to be closed to vehicular traffic until Tuesday, Dec. 31. The improved boulevard features one lane in each direction with a cobblestone safety strip dividing the two lanes.

“We are excited to announce an earlier-than-anticipated reopening of Convention Center Boulevard to motorists,” said Michael Sawaya, president of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. “This is another a major milestone in our $557 million capital improvement plan to make us more competitive for meetings and events and much more appealing to our residents. Our thanks to Entergy and Landis Construction for getting this done sooner than expected.”

The new Convention Center Boulevard, which began construction in September 2018, was the result of several extensive traffic studies that took into consideration the needs of event attendees, cruise ship passengers, warehouse district residents and businesses, commuters to the CBD and port freight traffic. The final plan was reviewed and approved through the normal city permitting process.

With the completion of the improved city side of Convention Center Boulevard, crews will continue work constructing the 7.5 acre Public Park that runs the length of the building.

Key design elements of the park include a tree-lined pedestrian promenade, covered terraces, outdoor event spaces, interactive water features, green walls, shaded communal gathering areas, and public art. The park is currently scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2020.





