Convention Center to Host NOLA ChristmasFest

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center hosted a Christmas in July volunteer event through Second Harvest Food Bank to support the Boys and Girls Club of Gretna. The July 15 event announced the return of NOLA ChristmasFest for 12 days this December.

Ten NOENMCC volunteers gathered at Second Harvest Food Bank, where they plated and packaged 1,300 hot meals that were then delivered to the Boys and Girls Club of Gretna.

The volunteer event kicked off preparations for NOLA ChristmasFest, an indoor holiday festival. This year, the NOLA ChristmasFest will feature an enhanced ice rink, an expanded slide area with three lanes, plus a brand-new ice bocce court. The Skating with Santa special event will be back in action for the second time. All ages are welcome to join the New Orleans North Pole Experience and participate in the re-imagined magical holiday activities.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to kick-off the return of our NOLA ChristmasFest by celebrating with a community-focused Christmas in July event at Second Harvest Food Bank,” said Michael J. Sawaya, Convention Center President. “Community engagement is fundamental to the mission of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, and I am overjoyed to be here with the team of NOLA ChristmasFest elves from our Convention Center.”

Tickets for NOLA ChristmasFest will be available late summer 2021. For more information, visit: https://nolachristmasfest.com/