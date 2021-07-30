Controlling the Flow
Stormwater management efforts are underway at more than 200 Gentilly residences thanks to city program
If you want to decrease flooding, lower infrastructure costs and reduce water pollution, the answer lies in green stormwater infrastructure. Formed in 2016 with $5 million in federal funds, the Community Adaptation Program is a pilot program by the City of New Orleans that targets stormwater issues specifically in Gentilly. Seen here, a worker with local company and prime contractor Ubuntu Construction installs a permeable walk path at a residence. Pavers are installed so that joints, or gaps between the pavers, allow water to flow into a 1-foot excavated subbase that stores runoff until it is slowly released into the ground. This home will use approximately 500 square-feet of pavers for the driveway and walking paths capable of capturing 1,500 gallons of water during a storm event. BuiltbyUbuntu.com.