Contractor Offering Reactivation Services or ‘New-Normal’ Improvements

NEW ORLEANS – From the Mayer Building Company:

As we approach a post-pandemic economy, Mayer Building Company is hoping to help businesses get ready to open. 

We are ready to provide a quick quote for you and your facility to get ready to re-open. We can and will provide rapidly produced proposals to include all or some of  the following: 

Re-activate

  • Cleaning/ Disinfecting per CDC guidelines with qualified local partners.
  • Air conditioning filter replacements and tune-ups.
  • Landscaping to control the overlooked and overgrown flora. 
  • Sneeze guards 

Improve 

  • Adding automatic door openers.
  • Integration of smart technology, access, security improvements.
  • Changing out the drinking fountains for bottle fillers.
  • Adding permanent hand wash stations (simple or custom).
  • New filtration systems (air & water). 

 

