Contractor Offering Reactivation Services or ‘New-Normal’ Improvements
NEW ORLEANS – From the Mayer Building Company:
As we approach a post-pandemic economy, Mayer Building Company is hoping to help businesses get ready to open.
We are ready to provide a quick quote for you and your facility to get ready to re-open. We can and will provide rapidly produced proposals to include all or some of the following:
Re-activate
- Cleaning/ Disinfecting per CDC guidelines with qualified local partners.
- Air conditioning filter replacements and tune-ups.
- Landscaping to control the overlooked and overgrown flora.
- Sneeze guards
Improve
- Adding automatic door openers.
- Integration of smart technology, access, security improvements.
- Changing out the drinking fountains for bottle fillers.
- Adding permanent hand wash stations (simple or custom).
- New filtration systems (air & water).