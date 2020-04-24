Contractor Offering Reactivation Services or ‘New-Normal’ Improvements

NEW ORLEANS – From the Mayer Building Company:

As we approach a post-pandemic economy, Mayer Building Company is hoping to help businesses get ready to open.

We are ready to provide a quick quote for you and your facility to get ready to re-open. We can and will provide rapidly produced proposals to include all or some of the following:

Re-activate

Cleaning/ Disinfecting per CDC guidelines with qualified local partners.

Air conditioning filter replacements and tune-ups.

Landscaping to control the overlooked and overgrown flora.

Sneeze guards

Improve

Adding automatic door openers.

Integration of smart technology, access, security improvements.

Changing out the drinking fountains for bottle fillers.

Adding permanent hand wash stations (simple or custom).

New filtration systems (air & water).





Comments

comments