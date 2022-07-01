Continuing Education

Adding an additional level of expertise to a professional skill set can be invaluable in driving careers and businesses forward. With flexible schedules designed to accommodate working professionals, MBA programs allow students to level up, often making the difference in getting that promotion, raise or job. Develop a heightened understanding of the marketplace, network with like-minded professionals and advance your career with local MBA programs.

Tulane University – Freeman School of Business – Executive MBA Program

The Tulane University Executive MBA (EMBA) program has proudly educated the future business leaders of the Gulf South region for the past 40 years. Designed for experienced professionals who wish to hone their leadership and decision-making skills to reach the next level, the program is completed on alternate weekends over 17 months.

Within the close-knit cohort, students collaborate with professional peers representing a diverse group of organizations from a broad range of industries including healthcare, technology, and energy. Students report that the wealth of student engagement in the EMBA classroom is a key differentiator in their experience and learning.

Tulane’s lockstep curriculum offers a solid foundation in business fundamentals with a concentration in global strategy, as well as elective tracks leading to concentrations in finance or management. The curriculum culminates in a cross-cultural management seminar in New Orleans and a week-long international seminar abroad. Upon completion of Tulane’s EMBA program, students join a prestigious network of over 20,000 Freeman School of Business alumni worldwide.

Give yourself an edge in the marketplace and ignite your career by applying to Tulane’s EMBA program beginning in January 2023. Attend a virtual info session to learn more about the program or visit emba.tulane.edu.