Construction Firm Palmisano Unveils New Name

NEW ORLEANS — The construction firm formerly known as Palmisano has changed its name to Impetus.

“We realize that the construction industry needs to evolve in order to continue its legacy of hard work and partnership,” said company founder Wesley Palmisano in a press release. “For our new identity, we searched for a name that embodies our ethos, one that is representative of forward momentum in the construction industry. Our renegade spirit is alive and well and had significant influence on how we got to our new identity. This evolution is being driven by our team and truly embodies the definition of Impetus, the force which makes things happen.”

The newly rebranded company, headquartered on Tchoupitoulas Street, is growing via expansion and acquisition. It recently opened offices in Nashville and Salt Lake City. Palmisano said the name change will not impact the company’s team, trade partners or clients because its workplace culture and business philosophy will remain the same.

“We realized that the old name potentially suggests an emphasis on the founder,” he said. “While our history is one of humble servant leadership where everyone sweeps the floors, and no member of the team is above any task. As we look to the future, we want to remind ourselves — and signal to everyone else — that we are a different kind of company seeking to make a real difference in the industry and the world around us.”

The Impetus project portfolio includes the Higgins Hotel & Conference Center, Hotel Saint Vincent, the M.S. Rau expansion, the Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy and the Trader Joe’s on Veterans Memorial Boulevard.