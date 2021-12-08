Construction Begins on 9th Ward Fresh Produce Store

NEW ORLEANS – From the New Orleans Agenda:

Sankofa Community Development Corporation announced that construction will begin on Fresh Stop Market, a 1,600-square-foot healthy food store and community learning kitchen that will provide access to fresh fruits and vegetables in the Lower Ninth Ward. Construction of the Fresh Stop Market building, at 5029 St. Claude Avenue, will be completed by the summer of 2022.

The Lower Ninth Ward has been designated a “food desert” by the United States Department of Agriculture because it lacks easy access to a supermarket or large grocery store that sells healthy and affordable foods.

“This store and community learning kitchen will be a pillar of nutritional development for the adults and children of the Lower Ninth Ward,” said the Rev. Richard Bell, board president of Sankofa CDC. “Under the leadership of Ms. Rashida Ferdinand, Sankofa has been instrumental in supplying our community with much-needed resources like the Fresh Stop Market store and the Wetland Park on Florida Boulevard, which gives the community and children a place to learn about nature while providing space for a nice family gathering.”

The project is funded in part by HOPE Enterprise Corporation/Credit Union, a community development financial institution that invests in projects that strengthen and rejuvenate communities.

HOPE focuses on partnerships and leveraging healthy food financing funds for projects like the Fresh Stop Market store. These initiatives focus on flexible financing to encourage operators to provide access to fresh fruits and produce, more job opportunities, foster asset development and other increased opportunities. HOPE leverages loan funds from partners, including the City of New Orleans’ Fresh Food Retail Initiative (FFRI), the Louisiana Agricultural Finance Authority’s Health Food Retail Program (HFRP), and the Community Development Financial Institution’s Healthy Food Financing Initiative (HFFI).

For more information, visit www.SankofaNOLA.org.