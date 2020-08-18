Conservative Think Tank Hosts Education Webinars

BATON ROUGE, La. – From Aug. 18 through Aug. 20, the Pelican Institute for Public Policy will be streaming live, virtual meetings – or, “PeliCasts” – with Louisiana education leaders on its Facebook page. Participants will discuss the future of Louisiana schools and opportunities to reform the state’s approach to education.

In addition to members of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and other education reform and policy leaders, the Pelican Institute is hosting Louisiana’s new Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley for an in-depth discussion of the current challenges and opportunities facing the state. The PeliCasts will also feature conversations with school choice advocates on solutions to expand options for the state’s students and parents.

When: Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 4 p.m. (BESE members)

Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 3 p.m. (Louisiana Federation for Children)

Thursday, Aug. 20, at 8 a.m. (Dr. Cade Brumley)

Where: Pelican Institute Facebook Page

Who: Dr. Holly Boffy and Ashley Ellis, BESE members, Districts 7 and 5 respectively (Tuesday)

Kelli Bottger, regional government affairs director, Louisiana Federation for Children (Wednesday)

Dr. Cade Brumley, Louisiana State Superintendent for Education (Thursday)