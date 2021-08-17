Connect Hub Coworking Hires Victoria Hingle

NEW ORLEANS – Victoria Hingle is the new community manager at Connect Hub Coworking at 400 Poydras Tower, a flexible coworking space for small and medium-sized businesses. Hingle will be responsible for building and managing meaningful relationships with the space’s solo practitioners and SMBS, as well as providing customer service and attracting new members.

In March 2021, Hertz Investment Group announced it opened Connect Hub on the 9th floor of 400 Poydras Tower in the Central Business District. The space features modern amenities and flexible lease agreements that range from dedicated desks to 100-square-foot offices to entire office floors.

Hingle joins Connect Hub after serving as assistant manager for Greystar, a residential rental service company, for the past two and a half years.

For more information on Connect Hub Coworking at 400 Poydras Tower, please visit https://connecthubco.com/.