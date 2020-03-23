Con-Tech Welcomes Santangelo as Corporate Controller

NEW ORLEANS – Con-Tech International, a global supplier of custom and standard manufactured metal and plastic parts, is pleased to announce that Christy C. Santangelo, CPA, has been named corporate controller.

Previously, Santangelo served as the financial controller for Meitec Inc., an electrical and instrumentation construction contractor company based in Metairie. She was also corporate controller for Paul Piazza & Son Inc. in New Orleans.

Santangelo has a bachelor of science in finance and an MBA from the University of New Orleans. She has also been a corporate business analyst for various business organizations and companies, including Ochsner Health System and the Make It Right organization. She also brings experience in the global manufacturing sector with Noranda Aluminum to Con-Tech.

Con-Tech looks forward to benefiting from her invaluable leadership and experience as the company moves forward with continuous growth and further success.