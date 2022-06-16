Complete Logistical Services Announces Expansion in St. Bernard Parish

CHALMETTE, La. – Complete Logistical Services, a staffing agency specializing in maritime and commercial construction jobs, has announced that it will be expanding its St. Bernard Parish office space. Construction on the new building will start this month and is expected to take a year to complete. It will include a 10,000-square-foot building directly across the street from the company’s current office on Lafitte Court in Chalmette.

On June 16, the company’s team gathered with officials from St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce and St. Bernard Economic Development to break ground.

“St. Bernard Parish is the fastest growing parish in the state,” said Spencer Sens, the company’s CEO and a Chalmette native. “We are proud to be a part of that.”

CLS has 25 employees in its Chalmette and Lafayette offices. As labor demands across the U.S. have increased, it has added staff throughout the pandemic. More growth is planned.

According to Angela Verdin, CLS president, the company will move its operations division into the new building and use the existing building for labor and workforce training.

“From maritime labor to office personnel, there’s a great need for a trained workforce,” she said. “In the near future, we plan to have the facilities and the team in place to train applicants for these open positions.”

The new building was designed by David Chautin, a Chalmette native, and will be built by Campagna Construction, also based in St. Bernard.

“Angela had a vision and design in mind,“ said Warren Campagna. “They worked very well together to design a beautiful, modern building, something St. Bernard hasn’t seen in a while. We are anxious to get started on the construction.”