Company Installs EV Chargers at Four Seasons Hotel

Photo courtesy of the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Smart Charge America, an Austin, Texas-based electric vehicle charging installation company, has installed nine Tesla Level 2 EV chargers at the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans.

The installation in the hotel’s parking garage includes five of Tesla’s new Universal J1772 EV Level 2 chargers and four additional Tesla chargers. Property residents, hotel guests and others using valet parking will have access to the stations. The Tesla Universal J1772 works with all electric cars in North America.

“We want to thank the Four Seasons, LAZ Parking and Tesla for trusting our New Orleans installation team to put in the largest destination charging infrastructure in New Orleans to date. And we look forward to growing energy efficient infrastructure even more in the coming months and years as our community continues to adopt electric vehicles,” said James Haik, regional business manager for Smart Charge America’s southern region.

Smart Charge America said it has installed more than 11,000 EV charging stations in residential and commercial locations nationwide.