Companies Donate Food to Okra Abbey Community Garden

NEW ORLEANS – Genuine Foods, the “ethical” food service provider for Lycée Français school, said it is supplying food for the community fridge at Okra Abbey Community Garden at the corner of Hickory and Eagle streets in Pigeon Town. The food supplies – including excess school meals – help feed an estimated 150 people a week. Bubba’s Produce Co. is also donating imperfect fruits and vegetables. Access to the fridge is 24/7.

Genuine Foods, a national company with a regional base in New Orleans, provides “fresh, culturally-relevant food service programs” for schools and other community organizations in Louisiana, Tennessee and Mississippi, as well as other states on the East Coast.

Okra Abbey is a mission of the Presbyterian Church.