Community Group Works to End Fentanyl Deaths

Getty Images

METAIRIE – Stop Fentanyl is hosting a series of four community trainings to follow up on an Aug. 1 event. The community group is building a “train-the-trainer” model to spread a program focused on enforcement, prevention, education and treatment.

The group said that fentanyl is currently the largest cause of death for people in Louisiana age 18-45. There were more than 300 overdose deaths last year in Jefferson Parish alone. The parishes most impacted by fentanyl deaths are Jefferson, St. Tammany and Lafayette. At the Aug. 1 training, participants trived to turned their grief into action and to set a dates for future trainings.

“Dozens of people attended our last Stop Fentanyl training, and so we’ve set four more in the two zip codes where people are dying the most,” said Danny Bolner, who lost his son Daniel III to overdose in 2016 and has been leading outreach efforts. “Our goal is for people to live another day to seek treatment and end accidental overdose deaths.”

Stop Fentanyl is a one-hour training focused on prevention, education and treatment. The training includes administration of overdose reversal (Narcan), as well as connection to treatment options and community education. Bartenders, servers and other hospitality workers are welcomed and encouraged to attend.

The next four trainings are:

August 29 5:30 pm, Quarter View Restaurant, 613 Clearview Pkwy

September 11 5:30 pm, Spotlight Bar, 2925 Harvard Ave, Metairie

September 26 5:30 pm, Quarter View Restaurant, 613 Clearview Pkwy

October 9 5:30 pm, Jefferson Parish Library, 4747 W Napoleon

Email stopfentanylla@gmail.com to sign up to attend, for a good headcount for overdose reversal supplies.