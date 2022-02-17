Community Coffee Donates $250,000 to Salvation Army

L to R: Hank Saurage, Donna Saurage, Matt Saurage, Rev. Joseph Brooks, Will Trueblood, Kent Davis

NEW ORLEANS — Community Coffee Company presented The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services with a check for $250,000 this week to expand their emergency response fleet for future disaster relief efforts. EDS has allocated the funds to purchase three van emergency response vehicles (VRUs) for New Orleans, Houma, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“With the Salvation Army’s history of providing hope for over 100 years and ours of serving communities for over 100 years, we see them as an ideal partner in our efforts to make communities stronger during times of disaster,” said Matt Saurage, chairman at Community Coffee, in a press release. “We know how important that first cup of coffee can be from our mobile cafes that show up after a storm and we are combining efforts to reach more communities with the purchase of three new vans for the Salvation Army’s on the ground efforts.”

Community Coffee Company Chairman Matt Saurage and family owners Donna and Hank Saurage presented the check to Major Kent Davis, divisional commander for the Salvation Army Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi Division, and William Trueblood, EDS divisional director, following the press event introducing the new VRU adorned with the iconic 103-year-old Community Coffee brand.

“It is because of our partners like Community Coffee Company that we can sustain and reinforce our emergency response fleet to mobilize and respond swiftly and effectively when disaster strikes,” said Trueblood. “I’m grateful for their partnership and their enduring commitment to their community.”

