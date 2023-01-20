Committee of 100 CEO Plans to Retire

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Committee of 100 for Economic Development, a nonprofit organization of Louisiana business leaders promoting policies to advance business and industry, has launched a search for its next chief executive officer.

The current CEO, Michael Olivier, plans to retire this year after leading the organization for nearly 14 years. Olivier has played a major role in promoting Louisiana businesses across the globe throughout his career, including previously serving as the head of Louisiana Economic Development. At C100, he spearheaded multiple key initiatives that have helped improve, advance and evolve Louisiana’s business environment and profile, including leading multiple economic development missions to New York, Panama, Belgium, Paris, Cuba and London. Under Olivier’s leadership, C100 has expanded its leading role as a nonpartisan resource to help Louisiana enhance and improve the foundational elements of our economy from workforce development to responsible fiscal policy, early childhood education, trade policy, higher education funding, infrastructure improvement, broadband expansion, while being responsive to new challenges as they arise.

“It’s been both a pleasure and privilege to have spent the better part of my career supporting business growth and economic development for my home state, especially alongside the talented and dedicated group of business leaders at C100,” Olivier said. “We have made great strides over the past decade, and there’s still more work to do, but I have full confidence in the C100 team and their search for the next CEO. I look forward to seeing the important work this organization continues to do to further the business and economic growth of our state.”

C100 has engaged Emergent Method to lead the executive search process. The firm will conduct a nationwide recruiting effort, screen applicants for the position and work with the C100 search committee to narrow down candidates and select a new CEO.

“For more than 30 years, Michael has been a global champion of Louisiana economic development, and we are incredibly fortunate to have had such a committed and experienced leader guide C100 for the past 14 years,” said Wayne Brown, chair of the C100 Executive Committee. “We wish Michael the best in his retirement, as we look ahead to find the most-qualified leader to replace him. We plan to extend this search across the nation, pursuing various networks and avenues to select the best candidate with the right combination of business experience, leadership and dedication to continue C100’s important work.”

Founded in 1992, C100 serves as Louisiana’s business roundtable and an advocate for economic development, engaging business leaders in state public policy issues to advance business and industry growth in ways that improve the economy and quality of life across Louisiana. Its membership includes senior executives of leading private and public companies and university presidents.