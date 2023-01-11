Committee of 100 Announces New Officers and Members

NEW ORLEANS — The Committee of 100 for Economic Development has elected new officers and executive committee members for 2023.

The committee chair is Wayne Brown of Brown Builders in Bossier City. The vice-chair is Dr. Phillip Rozeman of Cardiovascular Consultants in Shreveport. And the secretary/treasurer is Scott Ballard of Mandeville’s Ballard Brands. Tim Temple will continue on the executive committee as immediate past chair.

“Tim has served C100 well, steadying the organization through the pandemic, and Wayne will continue to strategically lead us forward in our efforts to maintain and grow a positive business environment in Louisiana,” C100 CEO Michael Olivier said.

New executive committee members are Jude Melville, b1 Bank, and Julie Stokes, Ellevate. Continuing as members are Tom Clark, Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson; Carlton Golden, Builders Supply Company; Rodney Greenup, Greenup Industries; Trott Hunt, Hunt Guillot & Associates; Kris Kirkpatrick, Long Law Firm; Kellen Mathews, Adams and Reese; Phillip May, Entergy; Gray Stream, Stream Company; and Mary Leach Werner, Sweet Lake Land & Oil Company.

New members are Matthew Block, Block Law Firm; Lyla Corkern, Finding Solace LLC; Annette Dowdle, HUB International Gulf South; Charles Fenstermaker, C. H. Fenstermaker & Associates; Spencer Martin, Roy O. Martin; Brett Mattison, AEP Southwestern Electric Power Company; Edgardo Tenreiro, Baton Rouge General Medical Center; and Sharonda Williams Loyola University New Orleans.