Commissioner Donelon Unveils Hurricane Ida Mediation Program

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Policyholders at odds with their insurers over Hurricane Ida damage claims may now be able to resolve their disputes through a mediation program created by the Louisiana Department of Insurance.

“I’m confident this new mediation program will be helpful in solving claim disputes between insurers and policyholders and getting people what they need to put their homes and lives back in order,” said Commissioner Jim Donelon.

The Hurricane Ida Mediation Program begins this week and is open to all authorized property and casualty insurers and surplus lines insurers to facilitate disputes for personal lines residential insurance claims of up to $50,000. Participation in the Hurricane Ida program is voluntary for insurers and policyholders. The two mediation providers have agreed to provide the service for a flat fee of $600.

Details of the program are available in Bulletin 2021-08. The program is expected to run through June 30, 2022.

Either the insurer or the policyholder can make a written request for mediation, and the other party is free to accept or reject the invitation. If someone declines and later changes their mind, they are still eligible to participate in the program. Once a mediator is assigned to a case, they will promptly ask the parties to provide all relevant documentation and explain why they have been unable to resolve their differences.

The mediator will then have 30 days to set the date for mediation. All mediations will take place in either the Baton Rouge or New Orleans metropolitan area at locations provided by Mediation & Arbitration Professional Systems (MAPS) in Metairie or Perry Dampf Dispute Solutions in Baton Rouge.

The policyholder may have an attorney or other representative participate in the mediation as long as they give those names to the mediator in advance. Both insurers and policyholders are free to bring adjusters, appraisers, contractors or other knowledgeable individuals to the mediation.

Mediations will last up to 90 minutes. That period does not include mediator preparation time. If the parties come to resolution, they must sign an agreement that specifies which portions of the claim have been resolved and the dollar amount of their settlement. The insurer then has 10 days to pay the policyholder.

Policyholders should come to the mediation with a complete list of damages. If new damage is found or repair costs are higher than anticipated, the terms of the mediated settlement will govern whether the policyholder can re-open the claim.

If the parties reach partial agreement, they can continue to use the mediator’s services beyond the 90 minutes but will be responsible for the cost.

About the Louisiana Department of Insurance:

The Louisiana Department of Insurance works to improve competition in the state’s insurance market while assisting individuals and businesses with the information and resources they need to be informed consumers of insurance. As a regulator, the LDI enforces the laws that provide a fair and stable marketplace and makes certain that insurers comply with the laws in place to protect policyholders. You can contact the LDI by calling 1-800-259-5300 or visiting www.ldi.la.gov. If you do not wish to receive news releases in the future, please click unsubscribe.