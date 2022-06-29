Commercial Real Estate Firm Expands Operations Team

NEW ORLEANS – SVN | Urban Properties, a commercial brokerage, property management and development firm, has hired Alex Fugatt as office manager and bookkeeper.

Fugatt will manage all aspects of the firm’s daily office operations, including oversight of the financials and bookkeeping for the firm and client properties.

“We are delighted for Alex to join our team in this dedicated role,” said Eugene Schmitt, partner and managing director of the firm. “Alex’s professionalism and background in accounting will bring efficiency to this area of the business and streamline our processes, allowing our partners and brokerage team to focus on the real estate deals at hand.”

Prior to joining SVN | Urban, Fugatt worked in an executive support role with startups and small businesses in the construction and technology industries. Originally from Lake Charles, she is a graduate of McNeese State University. When not at the firm’s coworking space, Urban HUB, she plays in two kickball leagues and enjoys traveling and spending time with her dogs, Evie & Twiggy, and her cat, Lucy.