Commercial Real Estate Firm Expands Operations Team

NEW ORLEANS – SVN | Urban Properties, a commercial brokerage, property management and development firm, has hired Ryan Bridges to fill the role of associate advisor.

Bridges will focus on expanding the firm’s coworking concept, UrbanHUB, and will also support brokerage and property management teams. She plans to obtain her real estate salesperson license in 2023. Bridges spent the past four years in hospitality operations for Sonder. Before that, she spent more than five years in procurement for Boeing. Originally from Virginia, she holds a Bachelors of Arts in sociology from the University of Virginia.

“We are excited for someone with Ryan’s experience to join our team in this dual role,” said Michael Bucher, SVN | Urban Properties partner and managing director. “Ryan’s operations and property management background will be pivotal to expanding our coworking concept across the GNO area and bring a level of sophistication to projects that can be enhanced by that dedication and attention.”

In her spare time, Bridges is a birth doula. She loves making memories with her family, trying new restaurants and practicing to be a contestant on her favorite Food Network shows.