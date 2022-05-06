Commercial Real Estate Firm Celebrates 7 Years in Business

NEW ORLEANS – From SVN | Urban Properties:

SVN | Urban Properties, a local commercial brokerage, property management and development firm, is celebrating its seventh anniversary.

Led by its four managing directors — Eugene Schmitt, Tyler Robinson, Timothy Thompson and Michael Bucher — the company offers commercial real estate brokerage, development and property/asset management services across southeast Louisiana. This anniversary marks numerous milestones for the company:

The firm’s total real estate transactions eclipsed $300 million.

The property/asset management team now manages more than 550,000 square feet and asset manages more than $100 million in real estate assets.

The firm’s development/project management team has seven active projects with a large-scale development on the horizon this summer.

This past year, the firm’s partners also launched the Urban Venture Fund with plans to deploy capital into regional real estate investments over the next several years.

This positive trajectory and momentum led the firm to join SVN. Operating as SVN | Urban Properties, and becoming the New Orleans franchise, the firm is capitalizing on the expanded reach of SVN International, headquartered in Boston, and joins an international network of 1,600+ Advisors in 200 offices serving over 500 markets. The strategic partnership allows the firm to gain unlimited access to industry-leading commercial real estate tools, technology, and systems that maximize clients’ time and returns.

“We formed Urban Properties during Jazz Fest 2015, so our anniversary always has an extra vibrancy and meaning to it,” said Tyler Robinson, partner and managing director. “We are delighted to be able to celebrate back at the fest this year with our larger-than-life team. We are amazed at how far we’ve come and are excited about everything we will continue to achieve. We would not be where we are today without the team we’ve built and our clients believing in and investing in us along the way.”

To service the increased business opportunities over the last year, the firm has grown its team to 11 professionals and is actively hiring – both in operations and on its licensed agent advisory team. SVN | Urban Properties is located at 1582 Magazine Street.