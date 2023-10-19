Commander’s Palace Unveils New Patio Room

NEW ORLEANS — The new Patio Room at Commander’s Palace (1403 Washington Avenue) is now open.

Inspired by Parisian cafes, the newly renovated space was designed by Anurag Nema of New York-based firm Nema Workshop. It features golden-hued mirrors, velvet banquettes, a coved ceiling with glowing balloon light fixtures, and a grand arch on the space’s main wall with curved mirrors. There’s also a jewel-toned purple carpet and colorful glass balloons that dot the ceiling.

The original Patio Room, which surrounds two cypress trees, was built in the 1970s, shortly after the Brennan family took over operations of the restaurant. Commander’s co-proprietors Ti Adelaide Martin and Lally Brennan have led the redesign during the iconic Garden District restaurant’s 130th anniversary year.

“New Orleans is a city known for its celebratory spirit, so it was important for us to capture this signature conviviality and welcoming hospitality for guests celebrating their special moments in our new Patio Room,” said Martin in a press release. “As we like to say at Commander’s Palace: ‘Relax. We have nowhere to go and all day to get there.’”

Commander’s, serving “New Haute Creole” cuisine, is the winner of seven James Beard Foundation Awards, including Lifetime Achievement Award for Ella Brennan in 2009; the Who’s Who of Food & Beverage Award for Ella Brennan in 1984 as well as the Who’s Who of Food & Beverage Awards for Ti Martin and Lally Brennan in 2018