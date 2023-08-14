Commander’s Palace Releases First Sparkling Wine

NEW ORLEANS — Commander’s Palace has announced the launch of Commander’s Palace Cuvée Brut, the restaurant’s latest wine project. Produced in partnership with Terres Secrètes and made with grapes from the Mâconnais region of Burgundy, the pinot noir-based sparkling wine displays “hints of red berries and light spice-forward notes, with a toasty richness to finish,” said a Commander’s spokesperson. The wine is now available for purchase online for nationwide shipping, as well as at the restaurant.

Terres Secrètes is one of France’s celebrated cooperative wineries, founded in the early 1950s and supported by dozens of talented family growers in the greater Mâconnais. Commander’s Palace Cuvée Brut is produced using the same ages-old methods and grapes found in Champagne, resulting in a near-identical quality to pinot noir-based champagnes. Suggested pairings include seafood, duck, mushrooms, root vegetables and cheeses.

Celebrating its 130th anniversary this year, Commander’s Palace is a culinary landmark known for its “new haute” Creole cuisine and Louisiana charm. The restaurant’swine program, led by James Beard Award-nominated Dan Davis, has an inventory of more than 20,000 bottles and 2,400 menu selections featuring all major wine regions across the globe. It is a 12-time Wine Spectator Grand Award winner and was a finalist for the James Beard Foundation’s Outstanding Wine Program award in 2016.

“We are very proud of our thoughtful wine program here at Commander’s Palace, and the introduction of this beautifully crisp cuvée further solidifies the restaurant as a true pioneer of gastronomic excellence,” said Davis. “We hope this gives all Commander’s Palace enthusiasts around the country an excuse to raise a glass wherever they may be and reminisce about the lasting memories they have created here at Commander’s Palace.”