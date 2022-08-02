Commander’s Palace Announces Return of Chef Meg & Co. Dinner Series

Commander’s Palace Executive Chef Meg Bickford (Photo Courtesy of Commander's Palace)

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Iconic New Orleans restaurant Commander’s Palace announced it will be bringing back the “Chef Meg & Company” dinner series for the second year in a row. The series will kick off on Tuesday, August 23.

Chef Meg & Company dinners take place at Commander‘s Palace and include a welcome cocktail, a collaborative five-course tasting menu created by Chef Meg and her special guest chef, wine pairings from Commander’s Palace’s own “Wine Guy” Dan Davis, and a coupe de milieu cocktail.

For 2022, Chef Meg has invited distinguished New Orleans culinary leaders that are alum, friends, and respected colleagues of the Commander’s Family, including James Beard nominated chefs Serigne Mbaye and Michael Gulotta. In addition to collaborating with top New Orleans culinary talent, the dinner parties feature cocktail maven and El Guapo Bitters CEO, Christa Cotton, who will be serving custom cocktails at each event.

WHEN:

TUESDAY, AUGUST 23 at 6:30PM: Serigne Mbaye, Chef of Dakar

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 at 6:30PM: Michael Gulotta, executive chef and partner of Maypop, MoPho and the highly anticipated TANA

INFO:

Tickets for Chef Meg & Company: A Commander’s Palace Dinner Series are now on sale, priced at $165/person (inclusive of tax and gratuity) and may be purchased here. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales go to Café Reconcile to help support their important work in the New Orleans community.