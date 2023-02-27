Colston, Others Join Son of a Saint Board of Directors

NEW ORLEANS — Marques Colston, Daniel Schmitz and Jerell Thomas have joined the board of directors of Son of a Saint.

“We are honored to welcome each of these talented leaders to our diverse board of directors,” said Son of a Saint Founder and CEO Bivian “Sonny” Lee III. “Marques, Daniel and Jerell are dynamic business professionals in their respective fields, and all share a commitment and passion to bolstering our organization’s mission and uplifting our boys.”

Son of a Saint’s board of directors is chaired by Jones Walker LLP Managing Partner Bill Hines and is comprised of 18 voting members. Colston is a New Orleans Saints hall of famer, entrepreneur and chief executive officer of Marques Colston Enterprises. Schmitz is the senior managing director of New York-based alternative capital investment firm Stonepeak. Thomas is president of window replacement and exterior remodeling company Window World.

“Son of a Saint enters the lives of young men at a critical time,” said Colston. “As a son who lost my father during my teenage years, I understand some of the challenges these young men face. It is an honor and privilege to work with this great organization to help mold the next generation of leaders in a city that has given so much to my family and me.”

Son of a Saint is a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to transforming the lives of fatherless boys across Greater New Orleans through mentorship, education, life skills support, and more. Now in its 12th year, the organization has increased its class of mentees from 10 boys in its founding year to its current slate of more than 200 young men. Son of a Saint sponsors youth between the ages of 10 and 21, providing mentorship, education, mental health services and travel experiences to expand horizons, as well as internship and career-development learning opportunities.