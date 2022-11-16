Colorado Company Purchases Emergency Restoration Inc.

The Emergency Restoration Inc. leadership team and representatives from First Onsite gather for an event at Metairie Country Club.

NEW ORLEANS – First Onsite Property Restoration, a Colorado-based disaster recovery and restoration provider, has acquired Emergency Restoration Inc., a full-service mitigation service provider based in New Orleans.

Founded in 2003, ERI specializes in property and water damage mitigation.

“Guided by their leadership, the team has built an impeccable reputation and a loyal customer base in the region,” said Jeff Johnson, First Onsite Global CEO, in a press release. “Growing our presence in this area helps us further expand services to our national clients while opening new opportunities with large commercial regional prospects.”

“ERI is very excited to become part of First Onsite,” said Michael Orlando, the company’s founder. “I believe this partnership will open new doors for everyone. Partnering with First Onsite also gives us access to resources that supports our ability to take on more projects and expand into new regions.”

First Onsite, which operates in the U.S. and Canada, is a subsidiary of publicly traded FirstService Corporation. It employs more than 2,300 team members and operates from more than 90 locations across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.

The agreement with ERI is the latest in a series of acquisitions. Financial terms are not being disclosed.