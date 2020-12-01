College Joins Forces with Gulf Coast Ecosystem Restoration Council

Nunez Community College signed an agreement with Gulf Coast Ecosystem Restoration Council Nov. 17 to share resources between the college and the government organization. Pictured at the MOU signing are (L to R) GCERC Executive Director Ben Scaggs, GCERC accountant Tishia Boldene andn Nunez Chancellor Dr. Tina Tinney.

CHALMETTE, La. – Nunez Community College signed a memorandum of understanding with Gulf Coast Ecosystem Restoration Council last week to combine resources in the struggle to rejuvenate Louisiana’s coastline.

The partnership will couple resources and support between GCERC and Nunez Community College to explore mentoring, internships and career service opportunities to students in Nunez’s Coastal Studies and GIS Technology degree program. GCERC is also seeking to provide curriculum assistance to Nunez’s Coastal Studies instructors.

In return, Nunez will use its deep ties to coastal industries and communities to promote GCERC initiatives and garner community engagement.

“We’re excited to engage in this endeavor. I can’t imagine a better partnership given our location and Coastal Studies program,” said Nunez Chancellor Dr. Tina Tinney during the Nov. 17 MOU signing ceremony on the Nunez campus. “We share the same mission: Providing opportunities for students to be active in understanding, supporting and improving our coastal ecosystem.”

GCERC Executive Director Ben Scaggs, who is set to retire shortly, said the MOU with Nunez is a goal that has been on his radar for some time.

“I couldn’t imagine my last official act being something more meaningful than this,” he said. “This is a great time for us to partner with Nunez, and we’re going to be sending people to you with regularity.”

The five-year MOU between Nunez and GCERC will see the formation of a program committee composed of representatives from both entities. The committee plans to meet regularly to identify and enact cooperative activities between Nunez and GCERC.

