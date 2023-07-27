Collector Car Auction Set for Oct. 4-7 During ‘Cruisin’ the Coast’

Photo courtesy of Vicari Auctions

HARVEY, La. — Vicari Auctions will present its 26th annual Collector Car Auction Oct. 4-7, 2023, at the Mississippi Coliseum & Convention Center in Biloxi, Miss. during the annual Cruisin’ the Coast classic car event.

“Everyone who attends our Biloxi Auction for the first time says they’ve been missing out all these years,” said Pete Vicari, owner Vicari Auction Company, in a press release. “We invite all collector car and automotive enthusiasts to attend our October auction on the coast, where consignors can choose between placing a reserve or no reserve on their vehicle.”

Headlining the auction this year is a rare, specially built 1953 Buick Skylark convertible. Commissioned by General Motors styling chief Harvey Earle, it is one of only 1,690 Skylarks produced during the 1953 model year.

“This exceptional Skylark has been meticulously restored and kept in climate- controlled storage until it goes up for sale at our October auction,” said Vicari. “We will be presenting a wide variety of vehicles, many at no reserve, and each morning, we’ll kick off the sale with an outstanding selection of memorabilia and automotive collectibles.

More than 600 specialty vehicles will be available at the event.

For additional information, visit https://vicariauction.com/