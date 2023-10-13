Collective Hopes to Learn More About GNO Workforce Needs

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — A network of local organizations has embarked on a research project to deepen collective understanding of workforce needs in greater New Orleans. Under the banner of “Where Are the Workers: Greater New Orleans,” the initiative aims to bridge the gap between available employment opportunities and a skilled, motivated workforce.

Nationwide trends indicate an ongoing gap between job openings and unemployed and under employed individuals. More specifically, workforce training providers and employers are consistently struggling to attract workers to participate in available programs. To date, there has been limited research on local workforce participants, their experiences and awareness of current workforce training programs, and the barriers they face to workforce participation.

The “GNO Where Are The Workers Survey” is inspired by a major evaluation conducted by the Fund for Our Economic Future in Northeast Ohio, which identified critical insights into workforce dynamics. Building on this framework, the local project will seek to understand the specific challenges faced by workers in Orleans and Jefferson Parish communities.

Project partners include Clover, Crescent City Family Services, Louisiana Workforce Commission, New Orleans Career Center, Total Community Action, United Way of Southeast Louisiana, Urban League of Louisiana, Workforce Development Conveners for the City of New Orleans, and the Greater New Orleans Foundation. Two local consulting firms, Teamer Strategy Group, LLC and Trepwise, are supporting the project from a planning and research perspective.

The project just launched its survey. It is open to anyone in Jefferson and Orleans Parishes, ages 16 and older, with a particular focus on individuals who are unemployed or underemployed. This survey will be supplemented by focus groups with workforce participants as well as a scan of existing research on best practices in removing barriers to workforce participation. Responders to the survey will be eligible to win a $100 gift card.

“It is critical to hear directly from unemployed and underemployed individuals so organizations who support them can adapt programs and communicate with employer partners, policy makers, and philanthropic funders collaboratively to create access to high quality jobs for our local community,” said Cosey.

The findings from this project will inform a convening in January 2024, where various stakeholders committed to closing these gaps will develop strategies to advance and enhance training and employment opportunities in this area.