Coleman D. Ridley Jr. Joins Baker Donelson in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Coleman D. Ridley Jr. has joined Baker Donelson as of counsel in the firm’s New Orleans office, bringing with him more than 20 years of experience serving as counsel to clients in various industries.

Ridley is a litigator with a wealth of experience in governmental relations and public policy. Throughout his career, he has represented national corporations and local/regional companies in tax and general business litigation, including antitrust, construction, products liability, telecommunications, and intellectual property. In addition to his litigation experience, Ridley served as managing director for a nonprofit, nonpartisan public policy research and advocacy organization that works to improve economic conditions, living standards, and the overall quality of life for residents of greater New Orleans.

“Coleman’s extensive experience and proven track record in complex litigation make him an outstanding addition to our team,” said Matt Woolf, chair of Baker Donelson’s business litigation group. “His strategic thinking and dedication to delivering exceptional client service align perfectly with our firm’s values. Coleman’s unique skill set will undoubtedly enhance our ability to provide innovative and effective solutions to our clients, and we look forward to the valuable contributions he will bring to the firm.”

A cum laude graduate of Tulane Law School, Ridley is a member of the New Orleans Bar Association, the Louisiana Bar Association, the American Bar Association, and the Greater New Orleans Louis A. Martinet Legal Society. His community involvement has included serving as a commissioner on the City of New Orleans Civil Service Commission, as a board member of the Southeast Louisiana Legal Services Corporation and Akili Academy of New Orleans, and as vice chair of the Board of Crescent City Schools.