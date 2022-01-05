Cochon Butcher, La Boulangerie Announce 2022 King Cake Lineup

NEW ORLEANS – On Jan. 6, King’s Day, pastry chef Maggie Scales of the Link Restaurant Group will be offering several flavors and sizes of king cakes at both Cochon Butcher and La Boulangerie on Magazine Street. Scales will serve the “Elvis,” a soft brioche filled with peanut butter and roasted banana, topped with house-cured bacon, toasted marshmallow, and Mardi Gras sprinkles. In place of the iconic small plastic baby, all of Scales’ cakes contain a petite pink pig.

The traditional New Orleans king cake is a sweet, soft brioche, frosted and adorned with a sprinkling of sugar. Over the years, New Orleans bakers have expanded on the concept, decorating cakes with icing and sugar in the classic Mardi Gras colors of purple, green and gold, and adding fillings. Scales creates her king cakes in two sizes: a 6-inch individual ($9) — only at Butcher — and a 9-inch large ($30), which serves up to 12 people and is available at both La Boulangerie and Cochon Butcher. The Elvis will be sold at Cochon Butcher daily by the slice or as a full-size special order cake ($45) with required 48-hour notice.

In addition to the typical New Orleans king cake, La Boulangerie will be selling a traditional French galette de rois, two rounds of puff pastry filled with delicate almond cream. The restaurant also offers a savory option this year: the 9-inch Pretzel king cake, decorated with Mardi Gras-colored salt, is served with Cochon Abita mustard.

King cakes will be available for purchase from Jan. 6 until Fat Tuesday (Feb. 25). Order online for pick up at laboulangerienola.com.