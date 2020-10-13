Coaxum Elected Chairman of the Business Council of N.O. & the River Region

NEW ORLEANS – Henry L. Coaxum Jr., president of Coaxum Enterprises Inc., has been elected chairman of the Business Council of New Orleans & the River Region. His two-year term begins on Jan. 1, 2021.

Coaxum, a member of the Business Council since 2012, replaces Joseph S. Exnicios, president, Hancock Whitney Bank, as the Business Council’s chair.

Coaxum, who has over 36 years of experience with the McDonald’s Corporation, is the owner/operator of three McDonald’s restaurants in New Orleans. He is past chairman of the New Orleans Business Alliance, the city’s first-ever public-private partnership for economic development.

In addition to the Business Council, Coaxum is serving or has served on the boards of the New Orleans Museum of Art, Audubon Nature Institute, New Orleans & Company, GNO Inc., National World War II Museum, University of New Orleans Foundation, New Orleans African American Museum, Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, Committee of 100 Louisiana, 100 Black Men of New Orleans, United Way, Louisiana Arts Works, Louisiana Restaurant Association Self Insurers Fund and the City’s Hospital Service District A Board that oversaw the redevelopment of the New Orleans East Hospital.

In recognition for his work in the community, Coaxum is a recipient of the United Way’s Alexis de Tocqueville Award, McDonald’s Ronald Award and 365Black Award, Young Leadership Council’s Role Model Award, Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame Laureate, New Orleans Council for Community Justice’s Weiss Award and the Chairman’s Award for Lifetime Achievement from the International Economic Development Council.

“The decision to accept this distinct honor was made easier due to support from all of the past and current leaders and members of the Business Council who have forged this into one of the region’s organizations that has guided us through many unchartered waters we have faced through the years,” said Coaxum.

According to Exnicios, “Henry brings remarkable leadership, experience, and commitment to the Business Council’s core mission of engaging diverse stakeholders to shape public policies and implement clear, predictable laws that foster honest and accountable government. Henry’s experience with the Business Council as an officer and pivotal role as co-chair of the Business Council’s Forward New Orleans Task Force has given him a solid understanding of the challenges confronting the Greater New Orleans region from a range of perspectives. He embodies the balanced, forward-thinking, and diverse approach to public policy that is at the Business Council’s center.”

Serving with Coaxum as 2021 Business Council officers are: