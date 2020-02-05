Coats Rose Promotes Hunter and Wootten to Director

HOUSTON – Coats Rose – a transactional and litigation law firm focused on development – announced the promotion to director of S. Shannon Davis Hunter and F. Christopher Wootten to director. Both Hunter and Wootten are in the firm’s affordable housing and community development practice, one of the largest legal practices in the country focused on the affordable housing industry.

“We congratulate these accomplished lawyers on their exceptional client service professional growth,” said Richard L. Rose, managing director and president of the firm. “These promotions are further evidence of our commitment to growth in our key areas of strength.”

Hunter represents public housing authorities, housing developers (both for- and non-profit), syndicators, and investors with leveraging various products, including HOPE VI funds, low-income housing tax credits, private activity tax-exempt bonds, investment syndications and conventional loans, to finance their projects. Wootten represents commercial lenders, SBA licensed small business investment companies (SBICs), community development entities (CDEs), tax credit investors, non-profit corporations, business owners and developers on various transactions involving commercial finance, government incentives, public private partnerships and real estate development.