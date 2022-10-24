Coastal Nonprofit Finalist in Land Rover Defender Service Awards

Photo courtesy of the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana has been named a finalist among environmental and conservation organizations in the Land Rover Defender Service Awards. The Louisiana charitable organization, the first statewide nonprofit dedicated to coastal restoration, was recognized for its work to “achieve a thriving, sustainable Louisiana coast for all through its Oyster Shell Recycling Program, Native Plants Program and other efforts.” As a finalist, CRCL will receive $5,000 from the presenting sponsor, Chase.

Land Rover launched the Defender Service Awards last year to celebrate U.S- and Canada-based charitable organizations that are making a positive impact in their local communities. To honor the legacy of Defender vehicles aiding organizations that serve their communities, Land Rover will award a specially outfitted Land Rover Defender 130 SUV to the winning organization in each of five categories based on a public vote, to help further their charitable efforts, plus $25,000 from the category sponsor.

Public voting opened Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 6, on LandRoverUSA.com. The winners for all five categories will be announced Nov. 12 at Destination Defender, a weekend celebration of the Defender lifestyle in the New York Hudson Valley.

“Our sincere gratitude goes out to the over 800 charitable organizations who submitted entries for this year’s Defender Service Awards,” said Joe Eberhardt, president and CEO, Jaguar Land Rover North America.

“The 25 finalists captured a special spirit of service which is part of the fabric of our brand. We look forward to sharing the finalists’ entries with the public and wish them luck.”

“The Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana is honored to be among the many wonderful finalists for a Land Rover Defender Service Award. We’re fighting coastal land loss through oyster shell recycling and wetlands restoration with the help of hundreds of volunteers each year,” said CRCL Executive Director Kim Reyher. “We’re making progress – and a Land Rover Defender would help us do so much more for the coast of Louisiana.”