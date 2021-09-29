about

Erik Frank’s competitive spirit started on a tennis court when he was seven years old and moved to the national powerlifting platform, where strength and discipline won him the 2010 National Powerlifting Championship. He stepped off the powerlifting platform and into the boardroom, where Erik passionately focuses on 3 things: people, strategy and winning. With a fundamental understanding that ultimate success comes from hundreds of tiny habits learned and repeated daily, Erik works with companies to develop people and implement strategy that will enable them to win in their industries.

Erik’s passion for health and wellness inspired him to start Your Nutrition Delivered (YND)in 2011, a corporate health food company and rewards platform. YND grew into an industry leader that provided more than 25,000 meals a day to employees around the country. Erik was named Entrepreneur of the Year in New Orleans in 2015 and led YND to a successful exit in 2016. Through this process, Erik was forced to learn the ins and outs of manufacturing, distributing and capital raising, teaching him invaluable lessons and molding him into a stronger entrepreneur and leader.

Arguably, most importantly, Erik is a dedicated husband to his wife, Rebecca, and father to two children, Elijah and Cecilia.

Erik Frank brings his unique passion for leading, winning and serving to his members as a coach for Petra. He operates with a perspective that "the key is not the will to win…everybody has that. It is the will to prepare to win that is important."

To ask the Coach a question, please email CoachesCorner@BizNewOrleans.com