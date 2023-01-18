Co-Founder of Music Box Village Announces Departure

NEW ORLEANS — Delaney Martin has announced that January will be her last month as the artistic and executive director of New Orleans Airlift, an arts collaborative best known for creating the Music Box Village “sonic sculpture garden” in the Bywater. The popular attraction debuted in 2010 as an interactive art installation and has grown in scale and popularity over the last decade.

“Airlift’s do-it-yourself art projects have unbelievably morphed into an institution that I could never have imagined at the start of our journey,” said Martin in a press release. “I take so much pride in the genre-bending, community centered art Airlift continues to make — but what just totally blows my mind is that this artwork creates jobs, not just for artists, but for a growing staff.”

“As a board, we are excited to support Delaney in the next phase of her art practice as she transitions from her role as the current artistic and executive director of New Orleans Airlift,” said Board of Trustees Chair Michael Glenboski. “As she departs the organization in early February, she leaves Airlift’s flagship project, the Music Box Village, on a firm foundation to continue its growth and presence in the future.

Over the next two months, the board will lead a search for the organization’s next executive director, who will lead Airlift’s expanding New Orleans campus.Consulting firm Studio Reciprocity is helping lead the search. Click here for more information.