Club MSY Opens at Armstrong Airport

NEW ORLEANS – Airport Dimensions, creator of shared-use lounges, and JCM Management Group, announced the opening of the Club MSY in the Louis Armstrong International Airport. This is Airport Dimensions’ 24th shared-use lounge globally that provides travelers a place to replenish or stay productive and connected before and between flights.

Opening to guests on Thursday, Jan. 30, The Club MSY is located on the third level of concourse A and is available to members of Priority Pass, LoungeKey and Lounge Club. Many credit cards, banks and other financial institutions offer these memberships as perks. The lounge is also available to all travelers through the purchase of a day pass online or at the lounge for $40. The Club also participates in the AAA Members Discount and Rewards Program. The lounge is open daily from 4:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The 4,700 square-foot Club MSY is designed to accommodate travelers’ needs by supplying them with a range of amenities and conveniences. Decorative fixtures and furnishings pay tribute to the region. The bar is designed in the shape of a saxophone. An illuminated deconstructed hand-blown crystal chandelier is a focal point. The club also features photography by award-winning photographer David Spielman, artwork by Ayo Scott, New Orleans-inspired cuisine created by Chef John Folse, and a selection of cocktails and spirits curated by mixologist Kathy Casey.

“Following an exciting year of global expansion, we are excited to kick off 2020 with the opening of our twenty-fourth airport lounge,” said Nancy Knipp, president of Airport Dimensions, Americas. “The Club MSY will provide all passengers traveling through ‘The Big Easy’ with a premium lounge experience, regardless of their airline or class of ticket. Our tagline is ‘Spaces Well Built. Time Well Spent.’ and The Club MSY is a perfect example of our continued commitment to these values.”

Crystal McDonald, gounder and CEO of JCM Management Group and joint venture partner for The Club MSY is equally enthusiastic.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to partner with Airport Dimensions to bring an authentic New Orleans shared-use lounge experience to travelers at the Louis Armstrong International airport,” she said. “A lot of hard work was poured into the development of this lounge. I am proud and grateful to contribute to this exciting and unique project.”





