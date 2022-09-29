Club Champion Fitting Studio Now Open in Mandeville

MANDEVILLE, La. — Custom golf club fitter Club Champion has opened a new fitting studio at 3565 Highway 190 in Mandeville.

Club Champion fits, sells and builds custom golf clubs using brands like Callaway, TaylorMade, Ping, Titleist, Cobra, Fujikura, Golf Pride and many more. The company claims to deliver a “tour-level fitting that produces longer, more accurate shots with a nearly 100% satisfaction rate for golfers of any ability level.”

The new studio features two indoor hitting bays with TrackMan launch monitors for analyzing performance, a SAM PuttLab system to find the perfect putter, and a build shop for repairing and assembling golf clubs by hand. The roughly 3,000-square-foot space also includes a demo matrix to display the head and shaft options that make up 50,000 hittable combinations.

“Mandeville is the latest stop on our quest to give Louisiana golfers the best possible custom golf clubs in the industry,” said Nick Sherburne, founder of Club Champion. “Our goal remains finding the best combination of components to help customers lower their scores and better enjoy the game.”

For a limited time, the store in Mandeville will celebrate its grand opening by offering 50% off fitting fees with an equipment purchase of $500 or more. Putter fittings are the only exception; they are 50% off with the purchase of a new putter. The studio is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.