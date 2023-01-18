Clover Welcomes Sandy Colvin as Chief Advancement Officer

NEW ORLEANS — Clover, formerly known as Kingsley House, has named Sandy Colvin as its chief advancement officer. She is responsible for the advancement office’s strategic planning, major gift development, fundraising, volunteer cultivation, communications and marketing.

“With a winning combination of talent, passion and purpose, we are profoundly honored to have Sandy lead the advancement office as we embark on our 126th year of service. We are confident her experience will bring strong results for the agency,” said Keith Liederman, Clover CEO.

Prior to Clover, Colvin was the chief development officer of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and responsible for its comprehensive planning, implementation, management and oversight of all fundraising, communications and community relations activities. In that role, Colvin raised more than $2 million in major gifts and planned giving pledges in 2022.

Before that, Colvin served as the director of development for the LSU Foundation and the head of school/co-founder of St. Lillian Academy in Baton Rouge.

A graduate of LSU with a Bachelor of Science in education, Colvin is excited to return to New Orleans after almost two decades in Baton Rouge.

“I am thrilled to begin this new chapter and ready to advocate for Clover’s mission of educating children, strengthening families, and building community…all in the city that I love and call home,” said Colvin.